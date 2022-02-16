Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 264.1% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.