FIL Ltd Has $100,000 Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

LSXMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

