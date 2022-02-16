Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

