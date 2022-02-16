OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 4.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 9,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,323,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm has a market cap of $623.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.