OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 4.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 9,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,323,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The firm has a market cap of $623.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.
OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.53 million during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.