FIL Ltd Purchases New Stake in Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of RSKD opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.25. Riskified Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

