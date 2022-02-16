6,809 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 175.8% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,964 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 84.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,099,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,090,000 after buying an additional 961,471 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,024,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,884,000 after buying an additional 479,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,705,000 after buying an additional 286,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,638,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,338,000 after buying an additional 262,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.99 per share, with a total value of $244,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.