Axa S.A. Takes Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.09% of AssetMark Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $166,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE AMK opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 803.33 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $29.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK).

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.