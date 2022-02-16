Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NYSE AIV opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

