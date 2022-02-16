15,987 Shares in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,374,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Rockley Photonics stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Huyett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

