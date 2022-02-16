Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 19,597 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,597 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total value of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total value of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,529,950. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.26. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.