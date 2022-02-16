Invesco Ltd. Purchases 942,104 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,101,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 942,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.98% of Nielsen worth $136,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nielsen by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nielsen by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Nielsen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

