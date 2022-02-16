Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $113,000 in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQQ. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $10,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth $1,686,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arqit Quantum stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum Inc has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $41.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.