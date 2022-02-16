Invesco Ltd. Sells 116,910 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 424,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.32% of Roku worth $133,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 208.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

Shares of ROKU opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.26. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,500 shares of company stock worth $81,529,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

