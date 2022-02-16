Invesco Ltd. Sells 47,738 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of IHS Markit worth $124,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.5% during the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,816,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,239,000 after acquiring an additional 62,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 25.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,752,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,633,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $88.44 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.15.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

