Invesco Ltd. Sells 25,139 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.60% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $128,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 42,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth $4,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM stock opened at $385.01 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.42 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

