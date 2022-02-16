Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.85% of Stifel Financial worth $130,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117,883 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,993,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $6,166,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $398,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.