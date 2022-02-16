Zacks: Brokerages Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In other news, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,747,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,695 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,953,000 after buying an additional 149,454 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after buying an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

