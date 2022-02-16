Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,472,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of DTM opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

