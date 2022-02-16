Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.65% of Patria Investments worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 112,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.13 million and a P/E ratio of 19.74. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 56.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

