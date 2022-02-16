Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.84

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 3234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 80.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 338,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 36,183 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 308,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avangrid by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

