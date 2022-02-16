CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Shares of GIB opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

