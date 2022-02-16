$2.26 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $2.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $510.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $564.71 and a 200-day moving average of $619.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $460.36 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

