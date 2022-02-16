Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL opened at $124.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.62. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

