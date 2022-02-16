Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $6.54 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

