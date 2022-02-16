Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $274.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.