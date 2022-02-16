Ford Motor (F) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE: F) recently:

2/8/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00.

2/2/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ford's aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F- 150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration spark optimism. Yet, Ford’s massive spending in green vehicles and self-driving cars is likely to strain near-term financials. Chip-related headwinds including high commodities and freight expenses, a tough labor market as well as logistical challenges will also play spoilsport. The rising debt levels is another concern. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point. “

1/26/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

1/20/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

1/14/2022 – Ford Motor was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

1/13/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $24.00.

1/10/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster Ford’s revenues. The company’s aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F-150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration sparks optimism. Ford’s commitment toward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also praiseworthy. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles also bodes well. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

1/4/2022 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00.

12/30/2021 – Ford Motor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

In related news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 117,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,081,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

