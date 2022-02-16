Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.73% of Campbell Soup worth $91,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

NYSE:CPB opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

