Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,347 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PPL by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,146,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

