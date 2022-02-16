Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 155,011 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,324,967 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Integra LifeSciences worth $90,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $77.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

