Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Antero Midstream worth $89,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 469,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 176,229 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.7% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 701.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 148,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

