Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 350,000 DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DTRTU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTRTU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Get DTRT Health Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRTU opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTRT Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.