Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,090 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 33,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

CM opened at $127.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $132.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

