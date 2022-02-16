Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of ADUS stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.
Addus HomeCare Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
