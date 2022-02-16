Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 487,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.