Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 9,780 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

NYSE:USFD opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

