Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in O-I Glass by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter valued at $412,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI).
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.