Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after buying an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after buying an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,845,000 after buying an additional 294,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth about $6,791,000.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of HCSG opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2113 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

