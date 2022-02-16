16,041 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNRL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,249 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MNRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.62 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96.

Brigham Minerals Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

