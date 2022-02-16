The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder John E. Herzog Sells 7,647 Shares

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 7,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $14,605.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OLB opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.43. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

