Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.38. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and the wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products, Pet, Fencing and Other, Seed Processing and Sales, and Corporate and Administration.

