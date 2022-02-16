LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey Purchases 2,750 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LC opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

