Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) Insider Rhett Bennett Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Black Mountain Energy Ltd (ASX:BME) insider Rhett Bennett acquired 250,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,750.00 ($22,678.57).
Rhett Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Rhett Bennett purchased 900,000 shares of Black Mountain Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,600.00 ($99,000.00).
Black Mountain Energy Company Profile
