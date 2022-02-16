Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244,233 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 247,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 148,410 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Trebia Acquisition stock opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Trebia Acquisition

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

