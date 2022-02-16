Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,432 shares of company stock worth $25,314,427. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

