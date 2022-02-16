Brokerages Anticipate Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.55. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,618. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Synaptics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Synaptics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

