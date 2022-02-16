Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.38. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $41.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.