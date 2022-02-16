Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,933.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,003.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,814.47. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,143.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
