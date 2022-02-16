14,306 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.