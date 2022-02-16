14,306 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43.

AMBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

