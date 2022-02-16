Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the highest is $1.50. Standex International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

