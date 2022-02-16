GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $310,000 Investment in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $38,498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,432,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,144,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PWP opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

