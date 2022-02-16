Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after buying an additional 777,703 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,322,000 after buying an additional 569,765 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,463,841. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

PGNY stock opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.16. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

